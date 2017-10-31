Andy Cohen Explains Why He Tried To Pull A Mariah Carey On Kathy Griffin!

OK, let's set the record straight.

As you know, Andy Cohen is replacing Kathy Griffin to cohost CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper — and when TMZ stopped the TV personality for comment at LAX over the weekend, he busted out the iconic "I don't know her" Mariah Carey line.

And it seems it really was pretty innocent as he wanted to avoid the line of questioning by deciding to "quote the great Mariah Carey, which is funny in my mind."

Clearing the air after Kathy's offended response, the Bravolebrity said on his SiriusXM radio show:

"All I have to say about the mishegas of this weekend, and I only have one thing to say about this bag of bullshit … Usually with TMZ, you're walking and you say your thing and you get in your car. Well, my driver parked on the second level of the parking lot. So we're standing there all that time waiting for the elevator, and that's why it kept going on and on. And I didn't really know how to pivot in the conversation. Like, ‘What, what, I don't know!' So I failed my Mariah impression."

Well, there can only be one MiMi.

Your move, Kathy.

