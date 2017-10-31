Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Halloween Selena G. Kathy Griffin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Celebrity Feuds, Mariah Carey, Kathy Griffin, Anderson Cooper, Eve, Andy Cohen, Shade, Shade Or No Shade >> Andy Cohen Explains Why He Tried To Pull A Mariah Carey On Kathy Griffin!

Andy Cohen Explains Why He Tried To Pull A Mariah Carey On Kathy Griffin!

10/31/2017 10:40 AM ET | Filed under: Celebrity FeudsMariah CareyKathy GriffinAnderson CooperEveAndy CohenShadeShade Or No Shade

Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin

OK, let's set the record straight.

As you know, Andy Cohen is replacing Kathy Griffin to cohost CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper — and when TMZ stopped the TV personality for comment at LAX over the weekend, he busted out the iconic "I don't know her" Mariah Carey line.

Related: Kathy Calls Out Media Moguls In Tell-All Video!

And it seems it really was pretty innocent as he wanted to avoid the line of questioning by deciding to "quote the great Mariah Carey, which is funny in my mind."

Clearing the air after Kathy's offended response, the Bravolebrity said on his SiriusXM radio show:

"All I have to say about the mishegas of this weekend, and I only have one thing to say about this bag of bullshit … Usually with TMZ, you're walking and you say your thing and you get in your car. Well, my driver parked on the second level of the parking lot. So we're standing there all that time waiting for the elevator, and that's why it kept going on and on. And I didn't really know how to pivot in the conversation. Like, ‘What, what, I don't know!' So I failed my Mariah impression."

Well, there can only be one MiMi.

Your move, Kathy.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Wild TRL Fashion!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Kim Kardashian & Blac Chyna: A Timeline Of A Friendship Gone Wrong
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Bethenny Frankel Hit With Backlash After Posting Video Of Her Beloved Dog Cookie Having A Seizure
Next story »
Farrah Abraham Says She Was FIRED From Teen Mom OG Because Of Her Porn Gigs & Accuses Execs Of 'Weinstein Company Power Trip Behaviors'!
See All Comments