Andy Dick Hits Back After Being Fired From Indie Movie Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations — 'People Are So Sensitive'

Hollywood's war against sexual misconduct is very much on!

Andy Dick has learned this the hard way as he has just been fired from the independent movie Raising Buchanan over sexual harassment claims. While The Hollywood Reporter was unable to reach any of the victims for comments, two sources close to the situation detailed the comedian's allegedly inappropriate on-set behavior.

Related: Rose McGowan Links Arrest Warrant To Recent Activism Efforts

According to the insiders, Andy has been accused of groping people's genitals, licking and/or kissing others without consent, and sexually propositioning at least four members of the production. It's currently unknown if those propositioned were Dick's fellow actors or crew members.

In an attempt to get control of the story, the 51-year-old industry vet spoke with THR to tell his side of the firing. Although he has intensely denied the groping claim, he has noted that it's "possible" he may've licked people. Oh, and Andy has admitted to coming onto his coworkers on Raising Buchanan.

Sadly, these allegations aren't necessarily shocking as Dick has made a name for himself by participating in outlandish comedy. The controversial funny man is VVV aware of his reputation, as he told the publication:

"…my middle name is ‘misconduct.' They know what they signed up for."

Nonetheless, Andy was vehement that he did NOT grope anyone on the set of the indie flick. He continued:

"I don't grope people anymore. I don't expose myself anymore… I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate."

Dick is clearly referencing the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which has led to several other prominent men being exposed as predators. Supposedly, Andy antagonized those on the film by bringing up Weinstein in conversations. Per his chat with the mag, the Dancing With The Stars alum implied that he had been defending Harvey — with whom he has made two films.

Andy relayed:

"Can I tell you my side of it? They were so incensed by what I was saying. People are so sensitive."

For those readings this, word to the wise, it's NOT worth defending Weinstein. We mean, dude is a straight up predator.

Other instances may've also contributed to Andy's firing as it's said the comic arrived a day late to production, didn't know his lines, AND brought along a friend who caused issues during filming. Specifically, the pal kept falling asleep and snoring while others filmed.

Andy has since confirmed that the friend was his "sober companion," named Paul Ryder. The Happy Mondays bassist said he did not see Andy grope anyone.

Related: Spacey Will No Longer Be Honored At The International Emmys

On the many accusations listed (above), Dick defended:

"I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people… I didn't grab anybody's genitals,. Of course I'm going to proposition people. I'm single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done."

Eh. It isn't "funny" if other people aren't in on the joke.

Andy's sobriety was also questioned during production as one of the tipsters said Dick acted as though he was intoxicated. For those who may question Andy's sobriety, he clapped back with:

"I overtook my medication and took too many Xanax and I was a bit loopy (on set). That didn't make me rape people. I really don't get it. I'm always trying to be funny and trying to get a date. I still don't have a date. I am on Tinder and I'm looking."

Oof. To make matters worse, Andy attempted to excuse his bad behavior in the exact same way Weinstein did, by blaming his age:

"I don't know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date. In the '70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don't know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south."

Rather than kissing them up front, ask them to dinner first?? You know, keep your hands to yourself and all of that!!

Andy has since promised that if other sexual misconduct allegations come to light, he will retire. Whoa.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: andy dick, busted!, carrie fisher, controversy, dancing with the stars, film flickers, icky icky poo