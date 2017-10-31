Andy Dick Is A 'Serial Sexual Harasser' — Says Longtime Accuser!

Such upsetting news…

As we reported, Andy Dick was recently fired from the independent movie Raising Buchanan after he allegedly groped people's genitals, licked and/or kissed others without consent, and sexually propositioned at least four members of the production. (The comedian denies groping anyone.)

On Tuesday, writer and longtime accuser Mandy Stadtmiller (insert above) wants everyone to know the actor is a "serial sexual harasser" who needs to "get help."

In 2006, the journalist interviewed Dick after his appearance on Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner where he allegedly grabbed her boob, licked her face, and bit her hand. That same year, Stadtmiller wrote about her experience for Page Six in an article called "Comic's Worst Gross-Out Ever."

In light of his firing, Mandy posted audio of her alleged encounter, where Dick is heard saying, "I think you want to fuck me." He also allegedly exposed his penis and urinated in front of her.

She posted:

The Unwifeable author adds:

He made me go to his room to do interview. I tried to conduct it on the main party floor post @ComedyCentral roast. They are random friends.

— Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) October 31, 2017

He grabbed my boob, licked my face & bit my hand. And me saying "no" is him trying to kiss me. He’s funny. I like him. I wish he’d get help.

— Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) October 31, 2017

If his bite broke my skin I would have filed charges. But as it was (disturbing but not criminal IMO), I wrote about it for @PageSix instead

— Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) October 31, 2017



In an interview with the Washington Post in October 2006, Dick says Stadtmiller "slanted" his words.

