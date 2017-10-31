Home Videos Photos Shop
Andy Dick Is A 'Serial Sexual Harasser' — Says Longtime Accuser!

10/31/2017 10:13 PM ET

Such upsetting news…

As we reported, Andy Dick was recently fired from the independent movie Raising Buchanan after he allegedly groped people's genitals, licked and/or kissed others without consent, and sexually propositioned at least four members of the production. (The comedian denies groping anyone.)

On Tuesday, writer and longtime accuser Mandy Stadtmiller (insert above) wants everyone to know the actor is a "serial sexual harasser" who needs to "get help."

In 2006, the journalist interviewed Dick after his appearance on Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner where he allegedly grabbed her boob, licked her face, and bit her hand. That same year, Stadtmiller wrote about her experience for Page Six in an article called "Comic's Worst Gross-Out Ever."

In light of his firing, Mandy posted audio of her alleged encounter, where Dick is heard saying, "I think you want to fuck me." He also allegedly exposed his penis and urinated in front of her.

She posted:

The Unwifeable author adds:


In an interview with the Washington Post in October 2006, Dick says Stadtmiller "slanted" his words.

Absolutely shocking…

