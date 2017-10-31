Ashley Judd Shares Tips On How YOU Can Prevent Sexual Harassment In Everyday Life!

Admitting that she practices saying "stop" when she's at home or with friends, Judd revealed a few techniques victims can use to protect themselves by standing up to their perpetrators with stern, effective language.
After yelling "That is inappropriate and unwelcome," at an imaginary harasser, she explains:
"I practice. It's the world we live in. I get big. I get really big. Some people get small and that's OK."
While Judd isn't afraid speak out against harassers, she explains that any reaction a victim might have is perfectly valid — as those who feel unsafe must do whatever it takes to remove themselves from danger.
The late Nicole Brown Simpson knew she was going to be murdered before it ever happened. Or, at least, that's what Caitlyn Jenner is claiming.
According to the I Am Cait star, Nicole made a frantic cry for help to Kris Jenner just before her gruesome death. During a visit to the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday, Caitlyn revealed the specifics behind an upsetting conversation Brown Simpson had with the now famed Momager.