These Are The Cutest Celeb Family Halloween Costumes!

Some celeb families just know how to SLAY Halloween!

We mean, just look at the group costumes Beyoncé and Neil Patrick Harris put together during last year's festivities! Color us impressed.

However, now that Bey has two newborns on her hands, it'll be inneresting to see if she'll still try to pull together a group look for herself, JAY-Z, Blue, Sir, and Rumi.

While we wait to see what the Carters and the Burtka-Harris crew don this year, let's take a look at the best family Halloween costumes from years past…

CLICK HERE to view "Cutest Celeb Family Halloween Costumes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Cutest Celeb Family Halloween Costumes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Cutest Celeb Family Halloween Costumes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Cutest Celeb Family Halloween Costumes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Cutest Celeb Family Halloween Costumes!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: awwwww, beyonce, blue ivy carter, celeb kidz, cute and contemporary families, halloween, jay-z, neil patrick harris, photos!, rumi carter, sir carter