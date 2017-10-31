Caitlyn Jenner Claims Ex Wife Kris Knew O.J. Simpson Was Guilty Of Murder 'From The Beginning'!

The late Nicole Brown Simpson knew she was going to be murdered before it ever happened. Or, at least, that's what Caitlyn Jenner is claiming.

According to the I Am Cait star, Nicole made a frantic cry for help to Kris Jenner just before her gruesome death. During a visit to the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday, Caitlyn revealed the specifics behind an upsetting conversation Brown Simpson had with the now famed Momager.

Related: Kourtney & Kendall Clear Up All Those Pregnancy Rumors

Mere weeks before she was murdered, Jenner claims Nicole told Kris:

"He says he's going to kill me and get away with it because he's OJ Simpson."

Holy crap. We mean, Kris has made it no secret that she feels guilty about Nicole's death, but has stayed relatively tightlipped on the matter. This probably has something to do with the fact that the father of her Kardashian kids represented O.J. Simpson during the murder trial.

Although, it seems the KUWTK matriarch thought Simpson was guilty of murder ever since Nicole passed away. When asked if Caitlyn and Kris discussed the murder trial, the retired Olympian frankly shared:

"Actually we pretty much knew he was guilty, right from the beginning, but the whole thing was: 'Is he going to get away with it?'"

DAMNNNNN. Per the 68-year-old, Kris has struggled quite a bit for brushing off Nicole's pleas for help. She added:

"You know, at the time, she brushed it off and was like [acts out Kris trying to keep Nicole calm] 'come on, please, please, please.' But unfortunately, it was right."

On how they found out about O.J.'s not guilty verdict, the reality TV vet explained:

"We were in [prosecutor] Marcia Clarke's office at the court house when the verdict came down.. Kris turned around and looked at me and says: 'You know, we should have listened to Nicole, she was right from the beginning.' That whole thing is just so, so sad."

You can say that again! Some justice eventually came about though, as in 2007, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison for an armed robbery. However, after serving only nine years, the scandalized NFL star was granted parole in October of this year. On O.J.'s early release, Caitlyn concluded:

"He got away with it to some extent, you know, his life has been ruined - which is good…[Lacking confidence] I don't think he is a threat to society [anymore]. I don't know. Who knows? I've never ever talked to him, nor do I want to."

For someone who has never spoken to him, she certainly sounds like an O.J. expert. *Side eye*

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: caitlyn jenner, controversy, kris jenner, kuwtk, legal matters, nfl, nicole brown simpson, o.j. simpson, sad sad, violence