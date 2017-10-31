Chris Pratt Reportedly 'Jealous As Hell' & Can't Stop Cyberstalking Anna Faris' New Man!

Chris Pratt may seem incredibly good-humored these days — but is he secretly devastated??

After their split, Anna Faris has already moved on with a new man — the cinematographer for her latest film, the upcoming Overboard, Michael Barrett.

Innerestingly, the movie was filmed BEFORE the split, leading people to wonder if history was repeating itself for Anna, who left husband Ben Indra for Pratt after meeting him on the set of Take Me Home Tonight.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Chris may be one of those people wondering, as an inside source says he's "jealous as hell" over this DP dude:

"He's jealous as hell, however he sugarcoats it. This isn't just the mother of his kid, it's his soulmate. So of course it burns like hell seeing her move on with another guy so soon."

How so?

According to this source, Chris is "Googling all the photos and bios he can find of this guy and finding it deeply stressful that the guy's getting intimate with the love of his life."

Oof. Not healthy. But we certainly can't blame him either. What an awful feeling!

This source, however, seems to think the Guardians Of The Galaxy star had it coming somehow:

"Chris only has himself to blame in many ways. It's a classic case of not knowing what you have until it's gone."

We don't know about all that. But we certainly took the couple for granted.

Do YOU buy that Chris is cyberstalking Anna's new man??

