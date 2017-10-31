Corey Feldman Insists He Told Santa Barbara Police The Names Of His Abusers — WATCH!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/31/2017 8:28 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooLegal MattersSad SadCorey FeldmanDr. OzControversyDaytime TV

no title

The saga continues…

As we reported, Corey Feldman plans to reveal an alleged network of Hollywood pedophiles through a film about his and Corey Haim's lives.

Related: Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Has Been Arrested For Child Porn

In an interview that will air on November 2, 2017, the former child star speaks to Dr. Oz about contacting the Santa Barbara police in 1993 to report sexual abuse.

While authorities claim there are no records of Feldman naming names, The Goonies star disagrees, and says "they turned the recording off at that time."

Watch a sneak peek (below):

[Image via Dr. Oz/YouTube.]

