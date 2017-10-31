Corey Feldman Insists He Told Santa Barbara Police The Names Of His Abusers — WATCH!

The saga continues…

As we reported, Corey Feldman plans to reveal an alleged network of Hollywood pedophiles through a film about his and Corey Haim's lives.

In an interview that will air on November 2, 2017, the former child star speaks to Dr. Oz about contacting the Santa Barbara police in 1993 to report sexual abuse.

While authorities claim there are no records of Feldman naming names, The Goonies star disagrees, and says "they turned the recording off at that time."

