Dancing With The Stars' Halloween Night Saw TWO Couples Getting Tricked With A Surprise Double Elimination — Get The Deets!

10/31/2017 11:23 AM ET | Filed under: Frankie MunizHalloweenDancing With The StarsDanceReality TV

Find out which couples got axed!!

Dancing With The Stars' Halloween-themed episode on Monday night had viewers in for tricks and treats!!

In addition to couple dances, the celebs also split into two teams: Team Phantom of the Ballroom and Team Monster Mash.

Unfortunately for them, the night ended on a not-so-happy note as TWO couples went home in a surprise double elimination!

With Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Drew Scott and Emma Slater all on the bottom, you'll have to click through the HIGHlights (below) to find out who went home!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold came out with a 30/30 score after dancing the paso doble:

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy chose the Viennese waltz, landing them a 27/30:

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas snagged the same score with their paso:

Frankie Muniz landed his first perfect score of the season alongside Witney Carson as they performed a contemporary dance:

Drew and Emma received a 27/30 from the judges with their Charleston:

Terrell and Cheryl failed to blow the judges away with their tango, landing a 25/30:

Vanessa and Maks' paso also found them on the bottom:

As did Nikki and Artem's jive:

Find out which couples got axed (below):

At least they looked like they had fun in their team dances earlier? Watch (below)!

What do U think about Vanessa and Nikki getting sent home??

[Image via ABC/YouTube.]

