Dancing With The Stars’ Halloween Night Saw TWO Couples Getting Tricked With A Surprise Double Elimination — Get The Deets!

With Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, Vanessa Lacheyand Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Drew Scott and Emma Slater all on the bottom, you'll have to click through the HIGHlights (below) to find out who went home!
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold came out with a 30/30 score after dancing the paso doble:
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy chose the Viennese waltz, landing them a 27/30:
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas snagged the same score with their paso:
Frankie Muniz landed his first perfect score of the season alongside Witney Carson as they performed a contemporary dance:
Drew and Emma received a 27/30 from the judges with their Charleston:
Terrell and Cheryl failed to blow the judges away with their tango, landing a 25/30:
Vanessa and Maks' paso also found them on the bottom:
As did Nikki and Artem's jive:
Find out which couples got axed (below):
At least they looked like they had fun in their team dances earlier? Watch (below)!
What do U think about Vanessa and Nikki getting sent home??