EXCLUSIVE! RHONJ Star Danielle Staub Sued For Allegedly Ditching Charity Event & Pocketing The Money!

10/31/2017

Danielle Staub may have to pay up…

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's ex-fiancé Joe Masalta is suing the reality TV personality for allegedly bailing on a charity event and pocketing her advance.

Even though Masalta paid her $25K, he is asking for $15K as the charity — known simply as "Veterans Continued Service, 501 c 3" — cannot afford attorney fees.

He said in an EXCLUSIVE statement:

"Danielle breached the oral event appearance contract. I paid Danielle the 25k as an advance payment because she was being evicted. I'm suing for 15k so because suing for anything more requires an attorney and the charity can't afford to pay those fees as there is significant loss already."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to recoup the missing funds.

See the flyer for the event (below):

no title

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]

