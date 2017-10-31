Are Demi Lovato & Ryan Phillippe HOOKING UP??

New couple alert??

Late Saturday night, 43-year-old Ryan Phillippe was photographed arriving at 25-year-old Demi Lovato's "Haunted Carnival Bash" around midnight after guests had already left.

But get this… the Shooter actor was seen leaving the singer's pad at 5 a.m., smoking a vaporizer and getting into a black Cadillac.

Sounds like a booty call to us!

However, this isn't the first time the two have been linked. In 2011, Miz Lovato and Phillippe were rumored to be dating around the time Reese Witherspoon's baby daddy welcomed daughter Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Get it, you two!

