Most Trump Voters Think He Should Stay In Office Even If Russia Collusion Is PROVEN IN COURT!

Most Trump Voters Think He Should Stay In Office Even If Russia Collusion Is PROVEN IN COURT!

10/31/2017 6:24 PM ET

It's looking more and more like the Donald Trump team did indeed collude with a foreign power for help winning the U.S. election.

In case you haven't followed the latest turn in Robert Mueller's investigation, Trump team member George Papadopoulos has already CONFESSED to seeking Hillary Clinton's hacked emails from Russian agents and then lying to the FBI about it.

So what do Trump supporters think about that? What do they say when the scandal isn't fake news after all?? Um… they don't care…

In a new poll from Public Policy Polling, a ridiculous 79% of Trump voters say even if collusion is proven, they'd be okay with a criminal staying in office. (BTW, 75% of Trump voters still think the story is BS anyway, so maybe they'll change their tunes as new evidence comes to light?)

Apparently these people just don't understand why the U.S.A. might not want a foreign power whose interests don't align with ours having so much control of our government? Yet another thing to add to the list…

