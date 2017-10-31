Father Holds Female Teacher Hostage For Hours In Elementary School Classroom

UPDATE 8:18 P.M. EST: The teacher being held hostage has been identified by family as 70-year-old Linda Montgomery.

What a nightmare!

Castle View Elementary School in Riverside, California, became the site of a hostage situation Tuesday afternoon; thankfully no children are involved.

According to reports from inside the school, a father had some sort of violent altercation with a male staff member, possibly giving him a bloody nose.

The man, who according to family members has a daughter in first grade at the school, barricaded himself into a classroom with a female teacher just after 11 a.m.

It's unclear if the man is armed. A small amount of smoke was seen coming from the classroom, but it since dissipated and isn't believed to be an incendiary device.

The man's uncle told ABC7 he has "no access" to weapons and is just having "an emotional breakdown." They apparently took his car keys away, but he was able to get to the school anyway. See that interview (below):

"He had a breakdown… he's not dangerous," said uncle of suspect barricaded in Riverside school classroom https://t.co/8YbHhCWSkT pic.twitter.com/YTBQoh0lnN

— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 31, 2017

We'll keep you up to date on any changes to this volatile situation.

