Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Halloween Selena G. Kathy Griffin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Violence, Perezcious Parenting, Educational, Viral: Kids, Viral: News >> Father Holds Female Teacher Hostage For Hours In Elementary School Classroom

Father Holds Female Teacher Hostage For Hours In Elementary School Classroom

10/31/2017 6:57 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooViolencePerezcious ParentingEducationalViral: KidsViral: News

no title

UPDATE 8:18 P.M. EST: The teacher being held hostage has been identified by family as 70-year-old Linda Montgomery.

What a nightmare!

Castle View Elementary School in Riverside, California, became the site of a hostage situation Tuesday afternoon; thankfully no children are involved.

According to reports from inside the school, a father had some sort of violent altercation with a male staff member, possibly giving him a bloody nose.

Related: 8 Dead After Rental Truck Drives Into Bicycles And School Bus

The man, who according to family members has a daughter in first grade at the school, barricaded himself into a classroom with a female teacher just after 11 a.m.

It's unclear if the man is armed. A small amount of smoke was seen coming from the classroom, but it since dissipated and isn't believed to be an incendiary device.

The man's uncle told ABC7 he has "no access" to weapons and is just having "an emotional breakdown." They apparently took his car keys away, but he was able to get to the school anyway. See that interview (below):

We'll keep you up to date on any changes to this volatile situation.

[Image via ABC7/Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
The Most Insane Victoria's Secret Fails!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
Alec Baldwin Takes A Couple Tries To Defend His Relationship With Accused Sexual Predators James Toback & Roman Polanski!
See All Comments