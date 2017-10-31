Some Fox News Employees Reportedly Want To Quit Over Network's 'Embarrassing' Russia Coverage

Lolol.

After yesterday's (and… every other day's?) coverage (or lack there of) of the Russia scandal, it seems as though some of the Fox News employees are feeling a bit embarrassed. We don't blame them.

ICYMI, instead of covering the indictments against Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, or even the charge against George Papadopoulos, Fox News covered the NFL protests, North Korea, tax reform, and Robert Mueller's credibility.

In fact, in a text message to CNN, a Fox News personality allegedly wrote while watching his/her own network:

"I'm watching now and screaming. I want to quit."

A senior Fox News employee also noted there were "many eye rolls" around the newsroom:

"It is another blow to journalists at Fox who come in every day wanting to cover the news in a fair and objective way. Fox feels like an extension of the Trump White House."

Ya, you think?

Another conservative journalist said on the grounds of anonymity:

"This kind of coverage does the viewer a huge disservice and further divides the country … That segment on Outnumbered [questioning Mueller's integrity] was absurd and deserves all the scorn it can get."

One employee echoed:

"It's an embarrassment. Frankly, there are shows on our network that are backing the President at all costs, and it's that short term strategy that undermines the good work being done by others."

Yup!

