Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Halloween Selena G. Kathy Griffin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Politik, Donald Trump, NFL, Controversy >> Some Fox News Employees Reportedly Want To Quit Over Network's 'Embarrassing' Russia Coverage

Some Fox News Employees Reportedly Want To Quit Over Network's 'Embarrassing' Russia Coverage

10/31/2017 5:19 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpNFLControversy

no title

Lolol.

After yesterday's (and… every other day's?) coverage (or lack there of) of the Russia scandal, it seems as though some of the Fox News employees are feeling a bit embarrassed. We don't blame them.

ICYMI, instead of covering the indictments against Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, or even the charge against George Papadopoulos, Fox News covered the NFL protests, North Korea, tax reform, and Robert Mueller's credibility.

Related: The View Dressed Children Up In Political Costumes!

In fact, in a text message to CNN, a Fox News personality allegedly wrote while watching his/her own network:

"I'm watching now and screaming. I want to quit."

A senior Fox News employee also noted there were "many eye rolls" around the newsroom:

"It is another blow to journalists at Fox who come in every day wanting to cover the news in a fair and objective way. Fox feels like an extension of the Trump White House."

Ya, you think?

Another conservative journalist said on the grounds of anonymity:

"This kind of coverage does the viewer a huge disservice and further divides the country … That segment on Outnumbered [questioning Mueller's integrity] was absurd and deserves all the scorn it can get."

One employee echoed:

"It's an embarrassment. Frankly, there are shows on our network that are backing the President at all costs, and it's that short term strategy that undermines the good work being done by others."

Yup!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Greeting Cards With Real Donald Trump Quotes!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Selena Gomez Named Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year
See All Comments