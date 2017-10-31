Attention Trick-Or-Treaters! FDA Releases Scary Warning About THIS Candy!

With Halloween approaching, it's time to make some bad decisions re: candy!

After all, is it really such a big deal to indulge just for one night??

Well, if you're over 40, there is one candy you should stay away from, or at least SEVERELY limit: black licorice.

The FDA issued a warning on All Hallow's Eve Eve to let parents raiding their children's candy hauls know to limit their consumption of the holiday treat to two ounces in a day.

Video: Local News Anchor Tries A New Spicy Chip Challenge — And Vomits On Live TV!

Why? Black licorice contains a sweetening compound called glycyrrhizin which can severely deplete your potassium levels. That can lead to abnormal heart rhythms, elevated blood pressure levels, edema, lethargy, and — in the most extreme cases — to congestive heart failure!

Thankfully it isn't the most popular candy anyway, but dang — if you're a fan, our heart goes out to ya! But srsly, have you tried Oreos??

Tags: black licorice, candy, fda, food, gifs, halloween, health