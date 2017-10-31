Harvey Weinstein Investigated For 11 Assaults In London

Women from across the globe continue to bravely share their stories of harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

In fact, there's now an investigation in London run by Scotland Yard's sexual offenses unit — referred to as "Operation Kaguyak" — that is looking into 11 incidents that occurred from the 1980s until 2015. This is in addition to the investigations going on in New York and Los Angeles.

Two of the women who have come forward across the pond claim to have been assaulted by the disgraced producer multiple times over the years.

To catch you up on some of the other allegations — according to The New York Times, Hope Exiner d'Amore claims Weinstein raped her back in the '70s when he was a concert promoter in Buffalo. Dancer Ashley Matthau told her story of the movie maker pushing her down on a bed and masturbating while straddling her… only to pay her for her silence days later in 2004.

It's just so devastating that this man has been running all over the world for DECADES abusing women. And getting away with it… until now.

We encourage you to read the victims' stories HERE.

[Image via WENN.]

