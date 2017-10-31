Doth Thou Comprehend? Bette Midler Says Disney Channel's Hocus Pocus Remake Is Going To Be 'Cheap'!

Last month, Disney twisted the bones and bent the backs of Hocus Pocus fans by announcing it would be remaking the cult classic — without the original cast!

Naturally, the OG Winifred Sanderson issued a response just in time for All Hallow's Eve, and she isn't expecting the Disney Channel to conjure up a masterpiece.

Bette Midler made it clear she didn't have high hopes for the upcoming reboot, telling People she expects the TV movie will be "cheap"!

Speaking at the New York Restoration Project's Hulaween party on Monday, the actress said:

"I know it's cheap. It's going to be cheap!"

Probably an accurate statement — especially since Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy made it clear they would all be down to reprise their witchy roles.

As for the recasting of her character, Midler wished the studio luck in finding an actress who could take over the broad role of the lead Sanderson sister, adding:

"I'm not sure what they're going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don't know who they're going to find to play that."

The new movie is still in development with original producer David Kirschner signed on — but with a new writer, director, and trio of yet-to-be-announced witches.

Do you think the Hocus Pocus remake will be, as Mizz Midler put it, "cheap"? Or is she just extra salty about being recasted?

