The Ultimate Horror Movie Survival Quiz!

Think you already know the rules to survive a horror movie?

Well, watching a horror movie is MUCH easier than being in one — just ask Jada Pinkett Smith's character from Scream 2. Oh wait, you can't… she's dead!

Hopefully you'll fare much better than the opening kill of a '90s slasher sequel when you take our ultimate horror movie survival quiz (below).

Beware, this isn't your ordinary personality-type questionnaire. We're taking you inside your very own horror experience — from the first kill to the final blow — and every decision you make could cost your life!

You ready, killer?

