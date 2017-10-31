Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> Film Flickers, Scary! >> U Fuck With 2017 Pennywise? See Which Horror Remakes Were Better Than Their Originals!

U Fuck With 2017 Pennywise? See Which Horror Remakes Were Better Than Their Originals!

10/31/2017 4:16 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersScary!

Sometimes movies miss the mark when trying to recreate the original.

For instance, Tim Curry's Pennywise will always remain superior… but Bill Skarsgård's feral performance was still delightfully menacing. And while the 1990 TV mini-series may be overall creepier, the standout cast of kids and some BIG scares puts the 2017 remake pretty close to the OG!!

Ch-ch-check out more examples of the remakes being up to par (below)!!

