Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Halloween Selena G. Kathy Griffin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Kevin Spacey, Netflix >> House Of Cards Suspends Production Indefinitely To 'Review The Current Situation' Surrounding Kevin Spacey

House Of Cards Suspends Production Indefinitely To 'Review The Current Situation' Surrounding Kevin Spacey

10/31/2017 1:53 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsKevin SpaceyNetflix

no title

SHIT.

House of Cards has suspended production indefinitely following allegations involving its star, Kevin Spacey. As we reported, Rent actor Anthony Rapp revealed Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance towards him in 1986 when he was only 14 years old. More accusations have since followed.

Related: Another Kevin Spacey Accuser Comes Forward

The joint statement from Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital said on Tuesday:

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

Wow.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more!

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Ultimate Horror Movie Survival Quiz!
Next story »
The View Dressed Children Up In Political Costumes!
See All Comments