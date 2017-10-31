House Of Cards Suspends Production Indefinitely To 'Review The Current Situation' Surrounding Kevin Spacey

SHIT.

House of Cards has suspended production indefinitely following allegations involving its star, Kevin Spacey. As we reported, Rent actor Anthony Rapp revealed Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance towards him in 1986 when he was only 14 years old. More accusations have since followed.

The joint statement from Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital said on Tuesday:

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

Wow.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more!

