Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Land The Cover Of Vanity Fair & Spill The 'Sexy' Deets Of Their First Date

This is what power couple goals looks like!!

Not even a year into dating and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have landed the cover of Vanity Fair's latest issue, even gushing about each other in the spread!

They're so in love!

Related: Jennifer & Alex Are "Looking To Buy" A Home Together

While the two are all about the PDA on social media, they haven't been SO open with their love story — but they finally dished it all for VF!

Revealing how their romance started last winter when they bumped into each other, J. Lo recalled:

"I almost yelled out, ‘Alex,' but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that. I could literally just have walked away. But I walk over and tap him on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey.' I had just come from a promo for my show, Shades of Blue, so I'm dressed like my character, like a boy — Timberlands, jeans, curly short hair. He looks at me. I say, ‘It's Jennifer.' He says, ‘You look so beautiful.'"

A few days later, they had their first date at the Hotel Bel Air, though Alex wasn't entirely positive of her relationship status. But as Jennifer continued:

"He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative! I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I'm not. I just listen. So he's talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn't normally talk about on a first date. I don't know if he thought it was a date. … He was nervous, and it was really cute."

After finding out J.Lo was in fact single, he excused himself to go to the bathroom to send her a text message, reading:

"You look sexy AF."

Dang! He wasted no time!

Of course, there's more to J-Rod than just looks! The retired baseball star confessed:

"We are very much twins. We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino and about 20 other things."

And he continued to gush about his girlfriend, adding:

"[She is] the role model for health and wellness. She rarely drinks. She tries to get at least eight hours of sleep. That helps explain why she's so beautiful."

Jennifer feels similarly about her man, speaking his praise after his 2014 suspension from MLB for using steroids:

"The most impressive thing to me was how he did pick himself and take that opportunity to make himself a better person. The hardest times prove who you are. That's what I love and admire the most about Alex. He doesn't let anything beat him. He just comes back stronger."

She also shared:

"I understand him in a way that I don't think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever. In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we'd both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves."

The Vegas performer also recalled a moment when she felt she hit her low point after seeing all the bad press on Gigli:

"I was eviscerated. I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything. And my relationship [with Ben Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again."

Lopez finds that they can both relate to trying so hard to be perfect:

"We're both like this. We put so much pressure on ourselves to be great, to be the best all the time. We understood that about each other. When we came together it was ‘Oh my God, I was the same way.'"

So, how long do you think it will be before they're engaged?!

Ch-ch-check out their stunning cover (below), and be sure to sound off on their love in the comments!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: alex rodriguez, ben affleck, cover shot, dating, gigli, jennifer lopez, love line, mlb, music minute, vanity fair