Jeremy Piven Accused Of Sexual Assault On The Entourage Set

10/31/2017 3:47 PM ET | Filed under: PlayboyJeremy PivenControversy

Jeremy Piven is the latest to be accused.

Jeremy Piven has been accused of sexual assault!

The Entourage star allegedly groped actress and former reality TV star Ariane Bellamar on set, according to the tweets she sent out on Monday.

She called out the actor, writing:

Ariane clarified that one of the instances of when he groped her was at the Playboy mansion:

The actor has yet to respond to her allegations.

We'll continue to keep you updated!

