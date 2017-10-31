Jeremy Piven Accused Of Sexual Assault On The Entourage Set

Jeremy Piven has been accused of sexual assault!

The Entourage star allegedly groped actress and former reality TV star Ariane Bellamar on set, according to the tweets she sent out on Monday.

Related: Jeremy Accused Of Sending Endless "Creepy" Texts To Ex GF!

She called out the actor, writing:

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking??

— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0

— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Ariane clarified that one of the instances of when he groped her was at the Playboy mansion:

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0

— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on 📼 together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0

— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

The actor has yet to respond to her allegations.

We'll continue to keep you updated!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: ariane bellamar, controversy, jeremy piven, playboy, sexual assault