Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Halloween Selena G. Kathy Griffin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, Boy George, Elijah Wood, Twitter, Halloween, New York, Pets, Dog, Sam Smith, Viral: Animals, Viral: News >> Josh Groban Leads Celebs Tweeting Love To New York After Terror Attack — Because HE WAS RIGHT THERE!
« Previous story
Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Kevin Spacey Reference Removed From Tonight's 'This Is Us' Episode
See All Comments