Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Go ALL OUT For Halloween With Over 70 Costumes! SEE THEM HERE!

During this year's Halloween special, the Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts showed off at least 70 different looks, many of which were inspired by the latest in pop culture! The twosome even swapped identities at one point. LOVES it.

Prior to the big reveal, the two wore costumes paying homage to Game Of Thrones (above) and The Handmaid's Tale, as seen on social media. Of course, it wouldn't be Halloween without a Taylor Swift parody too!

Miz Ripa previously told ABC Radio that the American Idol star dresses up well as a woman! She dished:

"He has far exceeded our wildest expectations… He is so good and so meant for this… He makes a beautiful woman. A lot of times when there's a handsome guy, he won't look right as a woman but Ryan does. He looks pretty."

1 show, 2 hosts, over 70 costumes, 0 regrets. Don’t miss tomorrow’s @LiveKellyRyan episode… aka my official initiation #LIVEHalloween pic.twitter.com/YoUeFsGxKC

— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 30, 2017

Thanks to @Colleen and @mrdrewscott & @mrsilverscott for being part of our #LiveHalloween!! #KellyandRyan #guardiansofthegalaxy #Dorothy #WonderWomanA post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

Backstage at our biggest Show of the year #LiveHalloween! #KellyandRyan #Halloween #guardiansofthegalaxy #WonderWoman @michchampagne @hairbydianed @leglambeautyA post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Happy Halloween from little red and me! #livehalloween #livekellyandryan 👻😈🎃☠️🕷🕸A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

SO 👏 MANY 👏 COSTUMES 👏 . Well done, you two!!

