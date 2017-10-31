Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Halloween Selena G. Kathy Griffin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> TV News, American Idol, Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, Taylor Swift, Halloween, Holidaze, Game Of Thrones, Daytime TV >> Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Go ALL OUT For Halloween With Over 70 Costumes! SEE THEM HERE!

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Go ALL OUT For Halloween With Over 70 Costumes! SEE THEM HERE!

10/31/2017 11:50 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsAmerican IdolRyan SeacrestKelly RipaTaylor SwiftHalloweenHolidazeGame Of ThronesDaytime TV

no title

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest did NOT disappoint!

During this year's Halloween special, the Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts showed off at least 70 different looks, many of which were inspired by the latest in pop culture! The twosome even swapped identities at one point. LOVES it.

Related: Ryan Seacrest Is Officially Returning To American Idol!

Prior to the big reveal, the two wore costumes paying homage to Game Of Thrones (above) and The Handmaid's Tale, as seen on social media. Of course, it wouldn't be Halloween without a Taylor Swift parody too!

Miz Ripa previously told ABC Radio that the American Idol star dresses up well as a woman! She dished:

"He has far exceeded our wildest expectations… He is so good and so meant for this… He makes a beautiful woman. A lot of times when there's a handsome guy, he won't look right as a woman but Ryan does. He looks pretty."

LOLz! See all the costumes (below)!

Happy Halloween from little red and me! #livehalloween #livekellyandryan 👻😈🎃☠️🕷🕸A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

SO 👏 MANY 👏 COSTUMES 👏 . Well done, you two!!

[Image via Ryan Seacrest/Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Wendy Williams PASSES OUT On Live TV & Blames It On Her Halloween Costume — Watch!
Next story »
Another Kevin Spacey Accuser Comes Forward — Filmmaker Claims The Actor Groped Him At A Bar In 2003!
See All Comments