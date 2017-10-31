Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Go ALL OUT For Halloween With Over 70 Costumes! SEE THEM HERE!

During this year's Halloween special, the Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts showed off at least 70 different looks, many of which were inspired by the latest in pop culture! The twosome even swapped identities at one point. LOVES it.
Prior to the big reveal, the two wore costumes paying homage to Game Of Thrones (above) and The Handmaid's Tale, as seen on social media. Of course, it wouldn't be Halloween without a Taylor Swift parody too!
"He has far exceeded our wildest expectations… He is so good and so meant for this… He makes a beautiful woman. A lot of times when there's a handsome guy, he won't look right as a woman but Ryan does. He looks pretty."