Kevin Spacey's Online Acting Class Has Been Canceled!

Kevin Spacey may not have been fired from his main gig on House Of Cards — YET — as Netflix can't seem to decide between giving the show a final season or suspending it altogether.

But it looks like at least one of the Oscar-winner's jobs is over after Anthony Rapp's allegations of making sexual advances toward him when he was just 14.

MasterClass, the company which creates online courses taught by successful celebs like Martin Scorsese, Shonda Rhimes, and Samuel L. Jackson, has announced that class is canceled, telling Variety:

"In light of recent events, MasterClass has closed enrollment in Kevin Spacey's online class."

The course description is still on the website for the moment, but users can no longer enroll. Spacey's class included about five hours of content over 28 videos, including — for select members — individual performance critiques.

Yeah, we're guessing no one would want that now anyway…

