Another Kevin Spacey Accuser Comes Forward — Filmmaker Claims The Actor Groped Him At A Bar In 2003!

Kevin Spacey said he had no recollection of making sexual advances toward Anthony Rapp when the Star Trek: Discovery actor was just 14 years old. That very well may be because Rapp wasn't the House of Cards star's only alleged victim.

Filmmaker Tony Montana is accusing the Hollywood legend of groping him at a Los Angeles hotspot over a decade ago.

In a new interview, the director told RadarOnline he was editing a documentary at the Coronet Pub in 2003 when Spacey walked in with a group of friends.

Montana said he went up to order a drink when the actor approached him and grabbed his "whole package." He remembered:

"I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me. He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package."

As if that wasn't defiling enough, Montana said the seemingly intoxicated A-lister then said to him:

"This designates ownership."

The filmmaker wasn't having any of the inappropriateness, and immediately tried to break free of Spacey's hold:

"I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it. I paid for my drink and got away from him."

But the predatory encounter didn't stop there, as the actor later followed him into the bathroom. He continued:

"I backed him out the door and I pushed him. One of his friends was in line and I said, ‘It's time to take your boy home. ‘They all ended up leaving.'"

Montana, who was in his thirties at the time of the alleged groping, never saw the Emmys nominee again, but the memory has stuck with him for the past dozen years.

The Overnight filmmaker admitted:

"I never talked to anyone about it except for therapists. I had PTSD for six months after. It was an emasculating thing for someone to do to me. Whenever I went to the bar I would see if he was there or have my back against the wall."

It was only after reading Rapp's story that Montana decided to come forward with his own. He told Radar:

"This wasn't something people were talking about openly. It still feels awkward. I still feel what I felt then. I put it into the back of my mind until I saw him come forward. When you're trying to accomplish something in the industry, you have things that inspire you, that can help move you forward. You have set backs and haunted experiences. No matter what happens you have to keep going."

We have a feeling that, just like in Rapp's case, Spacey will have no memory of this drunken grab-dickery. But unlike last time, the Netflix star won't be able to deflect this account by using it to come out of the closet.

