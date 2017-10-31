We can't say we were surprised to hear about Kevin Spacey going after men — but the accusation that he tried to seduce a 14-year-old boy was straight shocking.
And it only got worse as more stories of his predatory behavior came to light. And according to one Mexican theatre actor, this is just the first drips before the floodgates open.
Rob Cavazos took to his Facebook on Monday to describe his own "Kevin Spacey story" — and to reveal just about everyone he knows has one.
See what he says about the Harvey Weinstein-esque lure technique of setting meetings to talk about young men's careers, only for them to actually find a romantic champagne setting waiting for them (below):
NOTE: The following is a rough translation from Spanish. Find the full post after.
"I myself had a couple of nasty encounters with Spacey that were on the verge of being called harassment. In fact, if I had been a woman, I probably wouldn't have hesitated to identify him as such, but I guess the lack of a more specifically direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as "one of those things." There are many of us who have a "Kevin Spacey story." It seems that so long as there was under 30 around, that was all it took to get Mr. Spacey's interest. It was so common that it even became a local joke (in very bad taste). I don't remember how many people told me the same story: Spacey invited them to meet with him to "talk about their careers." When they came to the theater, he had prepared a picnic with champagne on the stage, and everything beautifully lit. Every story varied in how far the picnic went, but the technique was the same. More common was that he would be at the bar of his theater, squeezing whoever would attract his attention. That's how he touched me the second time. I never let him, but I know some people who were afraid to put a stop to it."
Here's the whole post, in which Cavazos talks Spacey, Weinstein, and theatre director Max Stafford-Clark:
