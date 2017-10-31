Do We Spy A Baby Bump In Khloé Kardashian's Halloween Photos??

We don't think this baby bump is part of Khloé Kardashian's Khaleesi costume!!

Last night, the KUWTK star and her beau Tristan Thompson AKA Khal Drogo hit up a festive Halloween party dressed in a Game of Thrones couples costume.

Related: How The KarJenners Reacted To Scott Disick Bringing Bella Thorne To Cannes

The two shared tons of PDA, but we really couldn't help pausing on all the parts where KoKo's growing belly was in the frame!

Side note: Tristan Thompson's dancing is… 🔥🔥🔥

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Did you spot the bump?!

[Image via Snapchat.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, game of thrones, halloween, khloe kardashian, kuwtk, love line, tristan thompson