Do We Spy A Baby Bump In Khloé Kardashian's Halloween Photos??

10/31/2017 9:42 AM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberLove LineKhloe KardashianHalloweenBaby Bump WatchGame Of ThronesKUWTKTristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

We don't think this baby bump is part of Khloé Kardashian's Khaleesi costume!!

Last night, the KUWTK star and her beau Tristan Thompson AKA Khal Drogo hit up a festive Halloween party dressed in a Game of Thrones couples costume.

The two shared tons of PDA, but we really couldn't help pausing on all the parts where KoKo's growing belly was in the frame!

Side note: Tristan Thompson's dancing is… 🔥🔥🔥

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!

Did you spot the bump?!

[Image via Snapchat.]

