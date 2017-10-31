Home Videos Photos Shop
Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Clear Up All Those Pregnancy Rumors On Ellen — WATCH!

Ellen DeGeneres

Karla Kardashian is BACK! And she's expecting!

On Tuesday's Halloween episode of Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres brought back her character as the lesser known member of the KUWTK family — and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner showed up to clear the air about all those pregnancy rumors!

Related: Scott Disick Threatened To Beat Up Kourtney's New Beau!

Ch-ch-check out how they confronted Karla (below)!

[Image via EllenTube.]

