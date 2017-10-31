Sad News — LFO's Devin Lima Diagnosed With Stage Four Adrenal Cancer

Such sad news.

On Monday, LFO's Brad Fischetti announced that his bandmate Devin Lima has been diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer. This news comes a week after Lima had doctors surgically remove a tumor from his adrenal gland.

Brad made the announcement via YouTube as, understandably, Devin is "not feeling very well." The boy bander explained:

"Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he's not feeling very well. But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you've sent his way… He's had a tough recovery. He had a few really difficult days in the hospital, but thankfully, he's home now, resting and healing."

On the specifics of Devin's pathology report, Brad shared that "unfortunately, it confirmed cancer." He continued:

"What kind of cancer? Adrenal cancer — primary adrenal cancer, meaning it started in the adrenal gland, which is really rare."

Talk about a tough break. Fischetti went on to describe the diagnosis as "one in a million" and revealed the cancer has been at a stage four since it entered Devin's kidney. Lima's kidney has since been removed.

In order to fight the cancer, Devin is scheduled to undergo chemotherapy and radiation. Also, the Summer Girls singer will have to take long-term medication in order to combat any "cancer cells present in his body."

Although the diagnosis is a tough one, Brad remains hopeful that Devin will fight it off. Fischetti added:

"I wish we had better news to share. It's devastating news but at the same time, there's nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul. If anybody can defeat this, it's Devin. I know with your prayers and your thoughts and your positive energy coming down his way, there's no doubt that he will beat it."

In fact, per Brad, Devin is determined to return to the stage. In regards to LFO touring again, the pop star concluded:

"It's my hope and prayer that we have that opportunity again. Actually, I know that we'll have that opportunity again."

Hopefully, Brad's prediction is right. LFO previously lost lead singer and songwriter Rich Cronin to leukemia in 2010.

We're wishing Lima only the best during this trying time. Be sure to watch the announcement vid for yourself (below).

