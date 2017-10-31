Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Get Tough, Grow Up!

10/31/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

Norwegian girls have been killing it in 2017!!

Sigrid reminds us of Astrid S - and that's a great compliment! And her American counterpart would be Billie Eilish!

She's serving us pop with edge and cool but still bright and fun!

College students will love this! And cool people of all ages!

Enjoy Plot Twist above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Sigrid!

