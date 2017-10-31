Listen To This: Get Tough, Grow Up!

Do We Spy A Baby Bump In Khloé Kardashian's Halloween Photos??
We don't think this baby bump is part of Khloé Kardashian's Khaleesi costume!!
Last night, the KUWTK star and her beau Tristan Thompson AKA Khal Drogo hit up a festive Halloween party dressed in a Game of Thrones couples costume.
The two shared tons of PDA, but we really couldn't help pausing on all the parts where KoKo's growing belly was in the frame!
Side note: Tristan Thompson's dancing is... 🔥🔥🔥
Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!
[Image via Snapchat.]