Miss Peru Contestants Share Facts About Violence Against Women Instead Of Their Body Measurements

All of these Miss Peru 2018 contestants are queens in our eyes!!!

During the beauty pageant this week, the inspiring women opted to share statistics about cases of abuse and violence that women are subjected to in their country — instead of announcing their height, waist, and breast size. Yes!

For instance, Luciana Fernández gave these "measurements":

"My name is Luciana Fernández and I represent the city of Huánuco, and my measurements are, 13,000 girls suffer sexual abuse in our country."

Camila Canicoba added:

"My name is Camila Canicoba and I represent the department of Lima.My measurements are 2,202 cases of femicide [women murdered because of their gender] reported in the last nine years in my country."

The program continued to spread awareness of these crimes against women by sharing newspaper clippings of harrowing stories up on the big screen during the bikini portion of the contest. Additionally, the women spoke on which policies they would advocate for the combat these problems.

Amazing!

