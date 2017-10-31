Home Videos Photos Shop
Neil Patrick Harris' Family Halloween Costume Wins Again!

10/31/2017

Neil Patrick Harris

Step right up… the Burtka-Harris clan has won Halloween yet again!

On Monday night, Neil Patrick Harris showed off his family's Halloween spirit with a photo of himself, husband David Burtka, and their seven-year-old twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace dressed to the nines.

This year the fam went for a carnival theme with Neil as the ringmaster, David as a creepy clown, Gideon as the "World's Strongest Man," and Harper as a bearded lady. LOLz!

The 44-year-old actor shared to Instagram:

Have fun, bbs!!

[Image via Instagram.]

