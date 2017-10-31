Neil Patrick Harris' Family Halloween Costume Wins Again!

Step right up… the Burtka-Harris clan has won Halloween yet again!

On Monday night, Neil Patrick Harris showed off his family's Halloween spirit with a photo of himself, husband David Burtka, and their seven-year-old twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace dressed to the nines.

This year the fam went for a carnival theme with Neil as the ringmaster, David as a creepy clown, Gideon as the "World's Strongest Man," and Harper as a bearded lady. LOLz!

The 44-year-old actor shared to Instagram:

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbeliciousA post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Have fun, bbs!!

