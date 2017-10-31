Chris Pratt may seem incredibly good-humored these days -- but is he secretly devastated??

After their split, Anna Faris has already moved on with a new man -- the cinematographer for her latest film, the upcoming Overboard, Michael Barrett.

Innerestingly, the movie was filmed BEFORE the split, leading people to wonder if history was repeating itself for Anna, who left husband Ben Indra for Pratt after meeting him on the set of Take Me Home Tonight.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Chris may be one of those people wondering, as an inside source says he's "jealous as hell" over this DP dude:

