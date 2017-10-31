8 Dead After Rental Truck Drives Into Bicycles And School Bus Near World Trade Center

At least eight people are dead with more injured after an apparent act of terrorism near the site of the 9/11 attack.

According to reports, a 29-year-old man rented a Home Depot truck and drove it into a busy bicycle path in Lower Manhattan, near the site of the World Trade Center.

He drove for at least 10 blocks, hitting a dozen people.

Witnesses say they saw him swerve to hit a "special ed" school bus that was carrying three children, scream "allahu akbar," then exit the vehicle carrying what's being called "imitation firearms" (possibly BB or paint guns).

Police responded and shot the driver, who was then brought to the hospital.

The death toll is currently eight; no word yet on whether any were the schoolchildren.

The mode of attack and statement by the driver have already led authorities to refer to the incident as a terror attack; Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident a "particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians." See his and Governor Andrew Cuomo's remarks (below):

NYC Mayor de Blasio: "Let me be clear, based on the information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror" https://t.co/MtULdho7CX

— CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2017

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "There's no evidence to suggest a wider plot or a wider scheme" https://t.co/ixTRtupkI5 https://t.co/bbgkyl4pZw

— CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2017

The attack ended just a few blocks north of the National September 11 Memorial.

We'll bring you more details as soon as we get them…

[Image via CNN.]

Tags: andrew cuomo, bill de blasio, icky icky poo, new york, sad sad, september 11, terrorism, violence, viral: news