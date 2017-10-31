Paris Hilton Comes To Kim Petras' Rescue In New I Don't Want It At All Music Video!

Kim Petras continues to slay us with her single I Don't Want It At All!

The songstress dropped the official music video for it on Monday, and it had everything we wanted, including a Paris Hilton cameo!

While the 25-year-old struggles to find a man to cover her shopping sprees, some praying to her Paris shrine actually payed off when the famous heiress popped up in a cloud of smoke.

AH-mazing!!

Be sure to watch it (above) AND ch-ch-check out our EXCLUSIVE video of her acoustic performance of the hit (below)!

