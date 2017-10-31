Prince Harry Is Essentially Giving Meghan Markle Princess Lessons À La The Princess Diaries!

Looks like Meghan Markle needs to pop in a copy of The Princess Diaries!

Between meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and official public outings as a couple, it seems Prince Harry and the Suits actress are destined for an engagement. However, the free spirited actress is expected to deal with quite the "minefield" once she officially transitions into becoming a royal.

Related: Meghan's Half Sis IS Writing A Memoir

In order to make the transition from commoner to princess a smooth one for Miz Markle, it's said the royals are schooling her in the ways of British aristocracy. Apparently, the royal family playful refers to themselves as the "Firm," since there is no special school for learning how to be a member of the privileged brood. Where's Julie Andrews — excuse us, Queen Clarisse Renaldi — when you need her??

Thankfully, the ginger prince has been dedicated to educating his lady about his lifestyle. Per British writer Katie Nicholl, the 33-year-old has been a mentor of sorts for Meghan. She told The Post:

"He knows how daunting this will be for Meghan and he's keen for her to be relaxed in the company of senior royals."

Smart, smart. Reportedly, before the teatime visit at Buckingham Palace, Harry likely informed Markle of all the protocols that she should follow. Nicholl continued:

"Harry will have made sure Meghan knew how to address the queen and how to behave in her presence. He calls her ‘Granny,' but after Meghan had curtsied and called her ‘Your Majesty,' she would have reverted to ‘ma'am.' It seems strange to mere mortals, but it is how [Princess] Kate addresses her."

How formal!! Although the Suits star is encouraged to be herself, she is expected to act with the manners and grace of a royal. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, added:

"She will always have to remember, in public at least, that she is royalty and certain behaviors are expected… It's going to be difficult for her because she is an independent career woman who [won't] really like being told what to do."

You listenin', Meghan?? The American divorcée will also be required to learn the British rules for functioning in society. Seward relayed:

"American manners are different than British manners. [She] can't walk down the street eating or chewing gum… We hold our cutlery differently. It's a whole different culture."

This is quite the undertaking. Regardless, it's not like the 36-year-old hasn't had experience dealing with the public. As an actress and an activist, Meghan has had extensive media training and can speak eloquently in public. Charles Rae, former royal correspondent for Britain's Sun, informed The Post that Markle has been "studying hard" to learn everything.

QUIZ: Are You A Royal Family Expert??

He explained:

"She has practically been living at Kensington Palace whenever she is in London and will have seen the routine that goes on with the butlers and servants."

The industry vet will also learn from the royal protection squad on how to interact with unruly fans. Rae noted:

"She will learn how to cope if someone [in a crowd] comes on too strong. Ever since John Lennon was shot, the royals have been told never to rebuff anyone. Members of the family, including the queen, have had assassination attempts against them in the past, and no chances will be taken with Meghan."

Intense stuff. Charles also mentioned that the TV starlet's acting career will be "a thing of the past."

If you're still not convinced that Harry and Meghan are engagement bound, reports suggest that the brunette stunner's presence at either the upcoming memorial service for Remembrance Sunday or the Sandringham Christmas celebrations means the couple is serious AF.

SoOoO, be sure to keep your ears to the ground, Perezcious readers!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: anglophilia, awwwww, lifestyle, love line, meghan markle, prince harry, queen elizabeth, royals royce, suits