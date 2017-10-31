Rose McGowan's Arrest Warrant Is For Cocaine, Says Officials

Rose McGowan's legal drama is far from over…

As we reported, an arrest warrant dated February 1 was issued for the Charmed actress after authorities found narcotics inside of her belongings on a United flight to Washington Dulles International Airport.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office told ET Online the substance in question is cocaine.

The statement read:

"Rose's warrant has been unserved. It was sworn out (or issued) on Feb. 1 for an offense date in January… The warrant has been outstanding all this time. We have had some attorneys contact us about this case on her behalf, but as of now, she has not made herself available for service of that warrant, so there is nothing pending in the court. It's just an outstanding warrant that exists for a possession of a controlled 1 or 2 scheduled substance, it being cocaine for the warrant."

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority adds:

"On Feb. 1, 2017, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Rose McGowan, an actress from Encino, California, for possession of a controlled substance… The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings that tested positive for narcotics and were left behind on United flight 653 arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20, 2017… The Airports Authority police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court to respond to the charge… The arrest warrant was also entered into a national law enforcement database."

On Monday, the thespian called the warrant "a load of horseshit," and says officials are trying to "silence" her.

