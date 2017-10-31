What a random feud!!

Teresa Giudice has put Sofia Vergara on blast for being a "bitch" during a recent photo opportunity. To make matters worse, while complaining about the Modern Family actress, the Real Housewives of New Jersey vet suggested that Sofia be nicer since she's an immigrant. Huh???

The Bravolebrity spilled all about her encounter with the Hollywood bombshell last week during the Gettin Real With The Housewives discussion panel. When asked about her best and worst celeb encounters, Tre had only praise to sing about Jennifer Lopez -- and plenty of shade for Miz Vergara.

Apparently, a publicist for Bravo arranged for Sofia and Teresa to take a snap together, but when the time came to pose, the TV actress stepped directly in front of the reality TV vet. Although that is TOTALLY rude, Giudice's justification for being angry has since come off as xenophobic.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Teresa told the crowd:

[Image via Derrick Salters/FayesVision/WENN.]