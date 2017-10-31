Watch Sarah Paulson Scream & Swear Her Way Through Universal's American Horror Story Maze!

There are some people you want to have when traveling through a haunted house. Sarah Paulson and Andy Lassner are not those people.

Ellen DeGeneres has been making her easily frightened producer walk through haunted mazes every year since 2013 — but this year, Andy was finally paired up with an even bigger scaredy-cat!

As the two made their way through Universal Studio's American Horror Story maze, it was clear Paulson was the weak link. Despite starring in all seven seasons of the hit anthology show, the actress let out a blood curdling scream every time a bloody character from Roanoke popped up to scare them!

Sure, Andy wasn't exactly a hero (he straight up ran away at one point), but Ryan Murphy's muse was so petrified, we were genuinely concerned she wouldn't make it out alive! Now that's good acting entertainment!

Watch the hilarious clip (below) to see the duo scream their brains out.

[Image via EllenTube.]

