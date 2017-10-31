Selena Gomez Reveals Not Wanting To 'Accept' Her Lupus Diagnosis & How The Kidney Transplant 'Defined' Her

The first part of Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's TODAY interview aired on Monday, and finally on Tuesday, viewers got to see the last of their sit-down.

As we previously reported, the duo opened up to Savannah Guthrie to talk the singer's recent kidney transplant, and how it saved her life.

In the second segment (below), Selly explained just how serious her battle with Lupus is, saying:

"I would get fevers, headaches. I would get fatigue. But I always just kept going. I kind of ignored it, to be honest, because it wasn't something that maybe really I wanted to accept."

And struggling with it amid her busy career, the 25-year-old confessed she had trouble accepting the diagnosis:

"I don't think I made the right decisions. Because I didn't accept it. And that's extremely selfish, and at the same time, really just unnecessary. I'm not really proud of that."

As you may already know, Selena left the spotlight to check into a treatment center for her anxiety and depression:

"I went away to a facility. I took some time off. I needed to get my mind right, be healthy. I removed myself from everyone in my life."

For Francia, being as close as they are, that was a really hard time for her:

"We went six months without speaking. It was a huge lesson of friendship for me, and trust. Because it's easy to feel offended or want to be there. It's just, they need to go through their own thing."

Now, they're bonded!

The actress, who made it clear she has no regrets, described the "scary process" of finding out whether or not she'd be a match for her BFF, but felt God affirmed the decision to donate her kidney.

Selena also has a strong sense of faith, adding "it does happen for a reason":

"What I believe is that it does happen for a reason. I think a huge part of my discernment and my honesty and my truth has been because I've had a relationship with God."

And continued:

"I don't want people to think it's a sad thing that I went through this with Francia or with anything in my life. I think all of the stuff that I went through made me and defined everything that I am right now. It's a really beautiful thing and I have to remind myself of that. It's not a negative experience."

The two of them are so brave!

Especially as they continue to open up about such a private experience for them in order to raise awareness about lupus and organ donations!

As the starlet explained, you really never know what someone is going through:

"I don't think I ever accepted the position I had. It was me almost feeling guilty about fame, because people could see anyone in my position and say, 'Wow, they've got it all figured out. They've got everything. They get to live this cool life."

Except really:

"You're isolated. You're being looked at. You're being judged. I'm always trying to be nice. I want to be great. That's genuinely who I am, deep down. But it just seemed pointless."

Gomez made it clear though:

"I never viewed myself as anything other than who I am. I am very aware I have a platform. I've always tried my hardest to use that for positive. I wouldn't want anybody to experience what I experienced. I wouldn't want anybody to hurt… At the end of the day, I'm a person."

We're so proud of them for speaking up!

Watch more of their interview (below):

