Teen Mom has outgrown its biggest star!

On Monday, Farrah Abraham said she was fired from MTV's hit reality show because of her flourishing career in the adult entertainment industry.

In a Facebook post, the Teen Mom OG star accused MTV's parent company Viacom of "sex shaming," "woman hating," and having "Weinstein company power trip behaviors," maintaining she's more adult than anyone else at the network.

The 26-year-old called out Viacom for running a network that revolves around sex, yet hypocritically firing her for working "adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!"

Related: Javi Marroquin Dating Ex-Wife's Teen Mom 2 Costar!

One of these activities is her pornographic Halloween-themed webcam show, which aired just hours before the long Facebook rant was posted. But while Farrah may be the only Teen Mom with a sex show (for now…), she hinted

[Image via WENN.]