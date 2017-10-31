What a random feud!!

Teresa Giudice has put Sofia Vergara on blast for being a "bitch" during a recent photo opportunity. To make matters worse, while complaining about the Modern Family actress, the Real Housewives of New Jersey vet suggested that Sofia be nicer since she's an immigrant. Huh???

Related: RHOC's Shannon Beador Is Doing Just Fine Amid Separation!

The Bravolebrity spilled all about her encounter with the Hollywood bombshell last week during the Gettin Real With The Housewives discussion panel. When asked about her best and worst celeb encounters, Tre had only praise to sing about Jennifer Lopez — and plenty of shade for Miz Vergara.

Apparently, a publicist for Bravo arranged for Sofia and Teresa to take a snap together, but when the time came to pose, the TV actress stepped directly in front of the reality TV vet. Although that is TOTALLY rude, Giudice's justification for being angry has since come off as xenophobic.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Teresa told the crowd:

"I hate to say it you know cause I'm Italian and she's Colombian but she has more of an accent than me…You would think she would be nice because you know she's an immigrant."

Smh. Giduice really shouldn't be taking shots at anyone as her immigrant husband is currently incarcerated.

Despite the RHONJ star's claims she doesn't care about photo-opps, she was obviously hurt by Sofia's snubb as she added:

"This is what she said to her publicist, 'Why are you making me take a picture with that woman?'"

No offense, but Vergara may just not know who you are, Teresa!! Be sure to ch-ch-check out the controversial rant for yourself (below).

[Image via Derrick Salters/FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: celebrity feuds, icky icky poo, jennifer lopez, real housewives, real housewives of new jersey, shade, social issues, sofia vergara, teresa giudice, tv news