The View Dressed Children Up In Political Costumes!

The View went hard for Halloween this year! Both with their costumes AND with some kiddie ones!

Whoopi Goldberg went as Mother Goose, Sara Haines went as the Very Hungry Caterpillar (because she's preggers and hungry all the time), Sunny Hostin went as the White Witch from The Chronicles Of Narnia, and Joy Behar went as the lying, long-nosed Pinocchio (with a Donald Trump hairpiece no less)!

Appropriately, token Republican Meghan McCain went as Little RED Riding Hood, and even MORE appropriately the only-sometimes-on-the-panel Paula Faris went as Where's Waldo.

Video: TODAY & GMA Hosts BOTH Nail Their Group Halloween Costumes!

But they won even more when they brought out their Wonder-ful wardrobe supervisor, Ashley Alderfer-Kaufman, to introduce some Hot Topics-inspired costumes for children.

There was Sean Spicer in the bushes, Khaleesi from Game Of Thrones in her winter wear, a fidget spinner, the solar eclipse, Chris Christie on the beach (above), and our fave, a very dirty Hillary Clinton in the woods.

Ch-ch-check out all the host AND kid costumes (below)!

[Image via ABC.]

