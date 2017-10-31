The Weeknd Spotted Grinding On NOT SELENA GOMEZ In The Club — LOOK!

That didn't take long!

We guess if Selena Gomez can go on coffee dates with Justin Bieber, The Weeknd is free to grind on whomever he'd like to in the club!

The 27-year-old was spotted on social media during a night out at a Toronto nightclub for 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin's new album, Without Warning — and it looks like he made a new friend! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!

abel 😂😂 wymmm are those her real teeth lmaooo @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/VMVUKpF9n9

— Savyy (@dirtydiiana) October 31, 2017

Single and ready to mingle!

