Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Halloween Selena G. Kathy Griffin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> SIGHting, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Breakups, The Weeknd >> The Weeknd Spotted Grinding On NOT SELENA GOMEZ In The Club — LOOK!

The Weeknd Spotted Grinding On NOT SELENA GOMEZ In The Club — LOOK!

10/31/2017 3:32 PM ET | Filed under: SIGHtingSelena GomezJustin BieberBreakupsThe Weeknd

The Weeknd

That didn't take long!

We guess if Selena Gomez can go on coffee dates with Justin Bieber, The Weeknd is free to grind on whomever he'd like to in the club!

Related: All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!

The 27-year-old was spotted on social media during a night out at a Toronto nightclub for 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin's new album, Without Warning — and it looks like he made a new friend! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!

Single and ready to mingle!

[Image via JLN Photography/WENN.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Watch Sarah Paulson Scream & Swear Her Way Through Universal's American Horror Story Maze!
Next story »
Chris Pratt Reportedly 'Jealous As Hell' & Can't Stop Cyberstalking Anna Faris' New Man!
See All Comments