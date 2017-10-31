Home Videos Photos Shop
The TODAY & GMA Hosts BOTH Nail Their Group Halloween Costumes!

The TODAY & GMA Hosts BOTH Nail Their Group Halloween Costumes!

10/31/2017 10:12 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsHalloweenCarson DalyHolidazeMatt LauerDaytime TV

today show gma costumes

Did the daytime TV hosts nail it this year??

As they do every year, the TODAY show and Good Morning America got into the Halloween spirit with intense costumes, and they definitely turned out on Tuesday!

GMA's Robin Roberts, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee, and Rob Marciano went with a superhero theme as they all suited up as different comic book heroes. Be sure to ch-ch-check out their big reveal (below)!

Well done!!

Meanwhile, the TODAY cast — AKA Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly — rocked a Grand Ole Opry group look this year. Yup, the TODAY crew dressed as different country crooners for their Halloween episode. If you've ever wanted to see Daly with a mullet or Lauer in drag, now is the time to take a peek at their big unveiling (below)!

Which morning show won Halloween this year?? We think they both killed it!!

Be sure to SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via GMA/TODAY/Twitter.]

