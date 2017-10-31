Wendy Williams PASSES OUT On Live TV & Blames It On Her Halloween Costume — Watch!

Shit got REAL scary on Wendy Williams' Halloween episode!

The daytime host was announcing the winners of the show's annual costume contest on Tuesday when her own costume betrayed her — causing her to faint live on the air.

Decked out in a Lady Liberty costume, Wendy returned from commercial break toward the end of the Halloween special when she started seeming out of breath and a bit dazed.

Seconds into the segment, the host struggled to read the cue cards, then gave a look of fear before completely dropping to the floor! The audience gasped as crew members rushed over to help the TV personality before the screen cut to black.

After a long commercial break, the host returned to the stage to assure viewers that her fainting was "not a stunt," explaining that she overheated in her costume and passed out — but, because she's such a pro, she was still finishing the show!

We're glad Wendy was able to finish taping the special, because that on camera spill looked pretty horrible. See the scary moment for yourself (below):

WATCH: Wendy Williams is seriously a champ… passes out, then gets right back up and keeps doing the show after a break… whoa! pic.twitter.com/itUQ44OKOH

— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 31, 2017

Yikes. Glad you're alright, Wendy!

The host's rep issued a statement shortly after the episode, saying Wendy has been examined by medical professionals and will address the incident on tomorrow's show:

Statement from rep for Wendy Williams on Wendy passing out today https://t.co/qDkbbyIyfq pic.twitter.com/qvpdTn5A1v

— Marcus Jones (@MarcusJonesNY) October 31, 2017

No Trick R Treating for Miz Williams tonight.

