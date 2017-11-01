Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Is Expecting Her Second Child!

Amber Portwood is pregnant!

The Teen Mom OG star is expecting her second child, according to People!

The 27-year-old reality star — who is dating cinematographer Andrew Glennon — is already mother to eight-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares ex Gary Shirley.

You may remember Portwood opening up about the effects pregnancy could have on her body in combination with the medication she takes after being re-diagnosed with Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more!

