Warning: This story gets REALLY vile!

A college student at the University Of Hartford was arrested this past weekend for the horrific bullying of her roommate -- because she was fool enough to brag about it on social media!

Brianna Brochu (left) and Jazzy Owen (right) were freshmen housed together randomly, and for some reason Brianna took an immediate dislike to her new roomie. For some reason.

Did we mention she referred to Jazzy as "Jamaican Barbie"?

Anyway, Jazzy explained in a Facebook Live video that she had been to the clinic for awful bacterial infection in her throat, something doctors couldn't explain. She says it got so bad, she could barely speak.

But she never put that together with the fact she felt unwanted in her room -- until she finally told Brianna she had decided to move out. That's when some friends pointed her to a (since deleted) Instagram post by Brianna which said:

