Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge, & More Actresses Accuse Brett Ratner Of Sexual Misconduct & Assault

Brett Ratner is the latest to be accused of sexual misconduct and assault.

In a piece published by the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, six actresses, including Olivia Munn, came forward to open up about their incidents with the famed director.

Former model and actress Natasha Henstridge says she was 19 when he forced her to perform oral sex on him. She recalled hanging out in his New York apartment with friends when she fell asleep and later woke to find out she was alone with Brett.

Related: Kevin Spacey Accused Of Flashing & Paying Off Teenage Barkeep

When she tried to leave, the 43-year-old shared:

"He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me. At some point, I gave in and he did his thing."

Through his attorney Martin Singer, the Rush Hour 2 director disputed her claims, along with the allegations from five more women. Martin stated:

"I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client."

Olivia had a different experience with the director, which she has previously opened up about in the past.

In case you don't remember, she recalled in her memoir about him masturbating while eating shrimp in front of her, which he denied ever happening in 2011. He then went on to say he "banged her a few times," which he later admitted was untrue.

The Office Christmas Party actress shared in her interview with the LA Times:

"I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner. It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit. You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore."

Describing the incident in further detail, Olivia shared how she was asked to deliver food to his trailer on the set of After the Sunset:

"He walked out … with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other. And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated."

And when she told the man who asked her to make the delivery:

"It wasn't a shock. It wasn't surprise. It was just, ‘Ugh, sorry about that.'"

She was dissuaded from going up against him by an attorney.

Brett's lawyer in response to her retelling shared that the two had "an intimate relationship," which Olivia says is "a complete lie," adding:

"I shouldn't have to be completely broken, battered, and devalued in order to prove that he crossed a line."

Years later, she ran into him at an industry party, remembering him being confused by her dislike for him. She recalled him saying:

"Why? I bought 10 of your magazines and came over all of them."

Ugh.

Another actress Katherine Towne met Ratner at a party in 2005, describing how he came onto her in an "extreme" way only to follow her into the bathroom and close the door.

She said she gave Brett her number just to placate him, and remembers him calling for the next six months to try and set up a dinner.

In response, his lawyer calls her claims "absurd" but continued:

"Even if hypothetically this incident occurred exactly as claimed, how is flirting at a party, complimenting a woman on her appearance, and calling her to ask her for a date wrongful conduct?"

Wow.

Actress Jamie Ray Newman also remembered sitting next to him on a flight as he described the sexual acts he wanted to perform for her, in addition to showing her nude pictures of his then-girlfriend:

"He was graphically describing giving me oral sex and how he was addicted to it."

And Eri Sasaki and Jorina King had similar incidents with the 48-year-old as extras on his sets.

Eri described him continually asking her to go to the bathroom with him, and when she declined, he said:

"Don't you want to be famous?"

Jorina divulged how Brett would ask to see her breasts, which she declined:

"I figured if I could stay out of his eyesight, if I could stay away from him, he will forget about me and he will choose someone else, and that is exactly what happened."

In the same article, several of Brett's peers defended the director, saying they had never witnessed him mistreat women.

You can read it in full HERE!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: brett ratner, controversy, eri sasaki, icky icky poo, jamie ray newman, jorina king, katherine towne, natasha henstridge, olivia munn, sex, sexual assault, sexual harassment, sexual misconduct